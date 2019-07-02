NBA Free Agency: 3 free agents the Los Angeles Lakers should look to sign

The Los Angeles Lakers have cap space for a max FA

The NBA Free Agency is off to a frantic start. Most of the top dominos have already fallen.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to take their talents to the Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker has decided to sign a max contract with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics and the Hornets agreed for a sign and trade. The Hornets are getting Terry Rozier on a three year deal. Jimmy Butler also agreed for a sign and trade. He will be playing for the Miami Heat next season.

Philadelphia 76ers locked in Tobias Harris for the next five years and also signed Al Horford. The Golden State Warriors will be getting back Klay Thompson on a five year max deal. They are also getting De'Angelo Russell as a part of the sign and trade deal with the Nets.

The one team that has yet to make any splash in the free agency is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have the cap space to sign one max free agent or they can use this space to sign a couple of good role players to support their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Let's have a look at the 3 free agents that the Lakers should sign:

#3. Marcus Morris

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Marcus Morris was one of the crucial pieces for the Celtics last season. He is a tough professional and played during some critical moments for the Celtics.

Morris shot 38% from the three point line during the regular season. His percentages improved even more during the playoffs where he shot an amazing 45% from beyond the arc. He can be a great rotation player for the Lakers. He will fill in great with LeBron James and Anthony Davis especially when Kyle Kuzma is on the bench.

Morris brings lots of professionalism and experience with him. The Lakers should look to sign him and he also won't occupy much of their cap space.

