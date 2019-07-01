×
NBA Free Agency: 3 Players the Utah Jazz are currently targeting

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
93   //    01 Jul 2019, 02:35 IST

Bojan Bogdanovic is among the Jazz's targets heading into free agency
Bojan Bogdanovic is among the Jazz's targets heading into free agency

The Utah Jazz entered the 18-19 season with the confidence that they could compete in a crowded Western Conference. During the 2018 playoffs, the Jazz blew away Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and despite being eliminated by the Rockets in the following round, the franchise appeared on the brink of becoming serious contenders.

However, following an inconsistent regular season, the Jazz were comfortably eliminated by Houston in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, and while Rudy Gobert continued to dominate defensively, Quin Synder's team struggled on the offensive end.

Desperate to improve following an underwhelming season, the Jazz have signed Mike Conley to replace Ricky Rubio, and the franchise is keen to make further additions in free agency.

The Jazz won't be in contention to sign the likes of Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard but will be competitive when it comes to mid-level free agents. So, as free agency gets underway, here are three players that are interesting the Jazz.

#1 Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has impressed during his two-year spell with the Indiana Pacers
Bojan Bogdanovic has impressed during his two-year spell with the Indiana Pacers

Due to their offensive limitations, the Jazz are desperate to add shooters in free agency, and Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic are reporting that Utah are serious contenders to sign Bojan Bogdanovic.

In a crowded field of free agents, Bogdanovic stands out as one of the best shooters. Over the past season, he shot a career-high 42% from 3-point range, while also averaging career highs in points (18.0), rebounds (4.1), and assists (2.0). 

The Croatian turned 30 earlier this year, although due to the increasing demand for perimeter shooting, he is still expected to command a substantial multi-year deal. This indicates that the Jazz will be willing to let restricted free-agent Derrick Favors leave the team.

