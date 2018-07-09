NBA Free Agency: 3 possible destinations for Isaiah Thomas

Joseph Catalano 09 Jul 2018

When Isaiah Thomas was at his peak in Boston he was a man who averaged 28.9 points per game and won the love of many all over the NBA not just those supporting the Boston Celtics.

Now the once MVP candidate of the 2016-17 season looks at a vastly different free agency landscape to what he was anticipating before two trades and a hip surgery saw his fall from grace. We look forward now to gain an insight on what the free agency market is now like for IT who would have been dreaming of nothing but a max deal just a season ago.

Here are the three possible destinations for Isaiah Thomas.

#1 San Antonio Spurs

Tony Parker Et Greg Popovic

The Tony Parker era has well and truly ended with news coming out that he has signed to the Charlotte Hornets on a two-year $10 million deal seeing an end to a 17-year stint with San Antonio.

Gregg Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs have become used to having a point guard that is more suited to finding opportunities to score rather than being a typical playmaker and Isaiah Thomas can fit that mould much like Parker did for years in San Antonio.

With Popovich generally employing a system of fast-paced ball movement, they may be looking for another scorer to help lessen the load for LaMarcus Aldridge who neared a career-high in averaging 23.1 points per game in the 2017/18 season.

A career 18.9 points per game scorer, Isaiah Thomas could potentially be a great improvement on Dejounte Murray, especially if Kawhi Leonard decides he no longer wants to be a Spur. All Thomas needs is a chance to prove himself in a system that supports him, and San Antonio could be that place to give him the chance he desires.