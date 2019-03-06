×
NBA Free Agency: 3 possible summer destinations for JaVale McGee

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
908   //    06 Mar 2019, 21:40 IST

JaVale McGee is likely to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer
JaVale McGee is likely to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

After LeBron James completed his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, the 34-year-old superstar immediately instructed the franchise to sign JaVale McGee. Despite being widely ridiculed thanks to his frequent appearances on Shaqtin A Fool, McGee had played an important role in the Golden State Warriors' back to back Championship wins, including starting the final three games of the 2018 NBA Finals.

James' campaign was successful, as just days into free agency, McGee signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. While McGee's arrival was met with a collective sigh from the Lakers fanbase, the 31-year-old quickly established himself as one of Luke Walton's best performers, and during the early part of the season, the center struck up a notable partnership with James.

Nevertheless, McGee has been extremely poor since returning from a respiratory infection back in January, and the veteran recently lost his place in the starting lineup. With the Lakers likely to pursue Anthony Davis in the summer, the center's future in Los Angeles is in serious doubt, and here we will look at three potential summer destinations for McGee.

#3 Washington Wizards

McGee during his time with the Wizards
McGee during his time with the Wizards

McGee started his NBA career in Washington more than a decade ago after being selected 18th overall by the Wizards. The Michigan native was a regular starter during his four years with the franchise, although McGee never fulfilled his potential in a Wizards jersey, and he was eventually traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Since leaving Washington in 2012, McGee has successfully established himself as an effective big man, and with Dwight Howard's future with the Wizards currently in serious doubt, McGee could be a much cheaper alternative option. The franchise is reportedly looking at somewhat of a rebuild this summer, although, alongside the likes of Bradley Beal, it is not a stretch to say that McGee could help the team challenge for one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots.

1 / 3 NEXT
