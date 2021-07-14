NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Lakers should re-sign Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso is reportedly in line for a vastly improved deal compared to the $2.7 million salary that he received from the LA Lakers this season.

The LA Lakers’ front office has suggested that the franchise will not be shying away from making offseason moves in 2021. Their suggestions have come despite the fact that it effectively means they will have to pay a hefty luxury tax bill.

One key player who is expected to be offered an extension is Caruso. While he might not be a prolific scorer, Alex Caruso's defensive ability and presence on the bench have seen him become an important player on the LA Lakers’ roster. Caruso saw an improvement in his shooting last season and is reportedly looking forward to returning alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

NBA Free Agency: Should the LA Lakers re-sign Alex Caruso?

Multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls, have all reportedly been interested in Alex Caruso in recent months. Regardless, the Lakers will not be willing to lose a valued member of their roster as Caruso has proved his ability to impact proceedings from the bench time and again.

In this article, we look at three reasons why the LA Lakers will be looking to re-sign Alex Caruso:

#1 The LA Lakers have bird rights on Alex Caruso

First and foremost, the LA Lakers are in a position to sign an important player on the cheap and have bird rights on Alex Caruso. He is expected to have multiple teams interested and should be offered between $10-12 million per year.

Alex Caruso could double the money he’s made over the last two years in the first year of his next contract.@LakersSBN https://t.co/SXazXRd9sz — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 2, 2021

However, the LA Lakers can virtually sign Caruso on a cheaper price. The new contract they are expected to offer will be a vast improvement on Caruso’s $2.75 million salary that he received last season anyway. Caruso has also grown into an important fan-favorite player and has developed a connection with LeBron James. For these reasons, the LA Lakers are increasingly expected to re-sign him.

