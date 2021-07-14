NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons why the LA Lakers should re-sign Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker has been in the news of late after several teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him. He played 65 games for the LA Lakers in the 2020-21 NBA season and averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in 20.1 minutes of play.

Reports revealed the LA Lakers refused to add him to any trade package during the mid-season trade deadline or even last offseason. In the limited playing time he has received, Horton-Tucker has shown tremendous upside and the LA Lakers believe he is an integral part of their future.

The Lakers refuse to include Talen Horton-Tucker trade talks for Kyle Lowry (@latimessports) pic.twitter.com/vs4ZHeWlAd — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) March 25, 2021

Should the LA Lakers hang on to Talen Horton-Tucker?

Talen Horton-Tucker turned a lot of heads in the 2020-21 season. He received a lot more playing time as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were suffering from injuries and the youngster came into the national spotlight. Now teams around the league are interested in signing the soon-to-be free agent.

Report: Eastern conference executive says he’d give Talen Horton-Tucker max contract in free agency https://t.co/iv4YOccjhy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2021

However, we make a case that the LA Lakers should hang on to Talen Horton-Tucker and re-sign him this upcoming offseason. Here are three reasons why Horton-Tucker should be a Laker next season as well.

#1 Talen Horton-Tucker always gives his 100% on the court

Talen Horton-Tucker with the LA Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker has balled out every time he gets minutes on the floor. The main reason why the LA Lakers are so keen on retaining him is because he always gives his 100% whenever he gets playing time. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he was subbed in for nearly 7 minutes in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

In those limited minutes, he went 2-5 from the field, including one made 3-pointer for 5 points, got two steals and grabbed two boards.

Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Lakers a spark in his playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/ugMNSsRwC4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 11, 2020

He was subbed in for nearly 10 minutes in Game 5 of the same series, and in those minutes, he went 4-7 from the field, made one three-pointer and grabbed 3 boards. He highly impressed fans and experts watching the LA Lakers game that night, and his assertiveness and potential earned him more playing time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

When LeBron James and Anthony Davis were injured, he flourished in the lineup. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 48/35/72 shooting splits in April and May. Talen Horton-Tucker posted 13 games with 15+ points including two outings with 20+ points and recorded four career double-doubles this season.

