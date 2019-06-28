NBA Free Agency: 3 reasons why Kemba Walker should not sign with Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

Kyrie Irving has declined his player option and it looks like he won't be re-signing with the Boston Celtics. Al Horford has also declined his player option and that has opened up cap space for the Celtics who are looking to bring in a top-tier free agent.

Kemba Walker is one free agent that the Celtics have shown genuine interest in. Walker can fill the void that will be left by the departure of Irving.

The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals in the 2017-18 season. They massively disappointed during the 2018-19 season but still have one of the best young cores in the NBA. However, they need a marquee free agent to get back in contention.

In the past few days, both Kemba and the Celtics have shown a mutual interest in working together and Kemba's arrival in Boston looks certain. However, Kemba is likely to get max offers from other teams and he should be skeptical of joining the Celtics.

Here are 3 reasons why Kemba Walker should not sign with the Boston Celtics:

#1 The Kyrie Irving situation

Kyrie Irving had a disappointing two years with the Celtics and is set to leave this summer

Kemba Walker should take a hint from the Kyrie Irving situation that unfolded at the Celtics. Irving was supposed to be the Celtics' point guard for the future and the one to lead them to another championship.

However, Irving disappointed during his time with the Celtics; his leadership was continuously questioned and he emerged as a disruptive figure in the locker room.

Kemba, meanwhile, will be expected to play the same role as Irving at the Celtics. Although he is extremely humble and has always been a great locker room presence, it won't be too far fetched to believe that Kemba may also struggle to lead the Celtics which will lead to a lot of criticism.

