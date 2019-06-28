×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Free Agency: 3 Reasons why Kevin Durant should sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    28 Jun 2019, 19:06 IST

Kevin Durant declined his player option with the Warriors
Kevin Durant declined his player option with the Warriors

Kevin Durant had arguably become the best player in the world judging by how he was torching teams in the playoffs. But, an unfortunate injury halted his playoffs and the Warriors ended up losing in the NBA finals. Despite an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant is one of the biggest players available in this year's Free Agency.

For months he has been linked with the New York Knicks. He has been touted as the guy to reinvigorate the biggest market in the country. The Knicks also did a great job in creating cap space to sign two free agents. It was rumored that both Kyrie Irving and Durant were planning to join forces in New York. But Durant's Achilles injury has changed things and he is expected to miss the entirety of 2019-20 season.

The Clippers are a more stable franchise than the Knicks and just pushed a full strength Warriors side to six games in the playoffs.

Here are the three reasons why Kevin Durant should sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

#3 The Clippers are the top free agent destination for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the game
Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the game

If the Clippers only manage to add Kawhi Leonard to their roster next season, they will be one of the strongest contenders for the championship. Add one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in NBA history in Kevin Durant and it won't even be fair to the other teams.

Kawhi Leonard had a historic season for the Raptors. He was just awarded the finals MVP.

The Clippers have put themselves in a great position. They don't have the space for two max FAs right now but can easily create by trading Danilo Gallinari who is owed $22.7M next season. The pairing of Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard would be very enticing for the Clippers and they would become the next big team in the NBA.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kevin Durant NBA Players NBA Rumors NBA Playoffs 2019
Advertisement
NBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Lakers interested in signing Patrick Beverley
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers lead Lakers in the race to sign Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard won't consider Lakers in free agency; Raptors and Clippers to battle for his signature
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 21st: LeBron James' commitment to Lakers called into question, Clippers hold an advantage over Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Throwback: 5 most valuable picks since 2000
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us