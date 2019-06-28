NBA Free Agency: 3 Reasons why Kevin Durant should sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 28 Jun 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant declined his player option with the Warriors

Kevin Durant had arguably become the best player in the world judging by how he was torching teams in the playoffs. But, an unfortunate injury halted his playoffs and the Warriors ended up losing in the NBA finals. Despite an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant is one of the biggest players available in this year's Free Agency.

For months he has been linked with the New York Knicks. He has been touted as the guy to reinvigorate the biggest market in the country. The Knicks also did a great job in creating cap space to sign two free agents. It was rumored that both Kyrie Irving and Durant were planning to join forces in New York. But Durant's Achilles injury has changed things and he is expected to miss the entirety of 2019-20 season.

The Clippers are a more stable franchise than the Knicks and just pushed a full strength Warriors side to six games in the playoffs.

Here are the three reasons why Kevin Durant should sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

#3 The Clippers are the top free agent destination for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the game

If the Clippers only manage to add Kawhi Leonard to their roster next season, they will be one of the strongest contenders for the championship. Add one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in NBA history in Kevin Durant and it won't even be fair to the other teams.

Kawhi Leonard had a historic season for the Raptors. He was just awarded the finals MVP.

The Clippers have put themselves in a great position. They don't have the space for two max FAs right now but can easily create by trading Danilo Gallinari who is owed $22.7M next season. The pairing of Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard would be very enticing for the Clippers and they would become the next big team in the NBA.

1 / 3 NEXT