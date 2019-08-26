NBA Free Agency: 3 Teams that could sign J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last month after five seasons with the team

Following a controversial career filled with highs and lows, J.R. Smith was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers back at the start of 2015. The shooting guard was closing in on his 30th birthday, although Smith quickly rebuilt his career as a starter, and played a vital role in the Cavs' title-winning season in 2016.

However, following four successful seasons, Smith fell out with Cleveland after publicly criticizing the direction of the franchise. The outburst caused the Cavs to sit the 33-year-old for much of last season, and Smith was finally waived last month.

Nevertheless, as one of the best backup guards in the league, Smith should have no problem finding a team for the forthcoming season, and here are three of his most likely destinations.

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

Smith's arrival would further improve a Clippers roster with title aspirations

Following an impressive spell in China, Smith eyed his return to the NBA in early 2012. The then 26-year-old guard had attracted interest from the New York Knicks, L.A. Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers - but eventually narrowed his options down to the Clippers and Knicks.

On this occasion, Smith was swayed by the opportunity to play in New York, although now could be the time for the Clippers to revisit a deal. Following the summer additions of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, L.A. enters the 19-20 as the favorites, although the team could still use an additional body in the backcourt.

Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet are likely to start, although aside from the incredible Lou Williams, the Clippers lack further role players. Available on a minimum deal, Smith could be the final piece of the puzzle as the Clippers attempt to win a first championship.

