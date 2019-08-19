NBA Free Agency: 3 teams that could still sign Joakim Noah ahead of the 2019-20 season

Joakim Noah is a free agent after spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies

Joakim Noah is no longer the force that he was during his prime years in Chicago, although the veteran is one of the most interesting names remaining on the free agent market. The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past few years, but performed well for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes per contest.

At this point in his career, Noah is no-longer an All-Star caliber player but is still a big that brings experience and hustle to the bench. With just a little over two months left until the start of the season, plenty of teams are still looking to bolster their rosters, and Noah should have no problem finding a new home. So, here are three potential destinations for the former Chicago Bulls star.

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

Despite impressing throughout the season, Zubac struggled to make an impact during the 2019 postseason

The Los Angeles Clippers won free agency by completing stunning deals for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, although the team surrendered plenty of depth to bring the All-Star duo to Los Angeles.

The Clippers appear particularly short at the five, with options limited to the inexperienced Ivica Zubac and the undersized Montrezl Harrell. While the NBA continues to evolve, traditional centers remain an asset, and Noah could play an important role in a three-man rotation with the Clippers' existing options.

Noah's minutes may be up and down throughout the regular season, although his defensive steel and experience may prove crucial as Los Angeles looks to bring home a first championship. Ultimately, the Clippers need to add depth ahead of the upcoming season, and Noah appears to be the standout candidate of the remaining pool of free agents.

