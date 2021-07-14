NBA Free Agency: 5 Best centers the teams should target

The NBA Free Agency window begins just under three weeks from now, at which point teams will approach players they hope can improve their rosters for the 2021-22 campaign.

While much of the focus has been on the plethora of talent available on the market in the backcourt, there are also several high-level centers, a position that plenty of sides in the league need to target. In this article, we will highlight five big men who are either unrestricted free agents, restricted, or have player options in their contract.

Top 5 big men to target in NBA free agency

Although teams' playing style focuses on perimeter shooters and athletic two-way wings, we have seen the change in fate some franchises can have by utilizing an elite big man in the paint.

The battle for the MVP title this year came down to two centers, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, with the former winning, while Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert earned another Defensive Player of the Year award.

While this trio will not be available on the NBA free agency market, the five players we have listed below could have a huge impact on the sides currently needing a boost in their frontcourt.

#1 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond will enter the NBA free agency market unrestricted this summer

Andre Drummond is probably the most high-value prospect on the NBA free agency market this summer. Despite playing just 46 games this year after his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers left him without a team for some time, the 27-year-old can expect several big offers in the offseason.

That is possibly why he won't be returning with the LA Lakers as they simply can't afford the kind of contract his numbers deserve. Furthermore, with Frank Vogel's defense-first policy, it is unlikely they would pay that kind of money for a player who won't play north of 30 minutes per game.

Andre Drummond was dominant vs. the Nets tonight 💪



20 PTS

11 REB

8-15 FG pic.twitter.com/XHauotSrTG — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2021

We can expect to see the 2-time All-Star in a new jersey next year, playing for a team that badly needs rebounding and points in the paint. Drummond is a 4-time rebounding champion and averaged 12 boards per contest this season, along with 14.9 points, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals.

#2 Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen will be one of the most-watched centers on the NBA free agency market

There are several teams around the league who could make an offer for Jarrett Allen in the NBA free agency window, including the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man will be a restricted free agent this summer and is likely to earn more than $20m a year in a new deal.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers can match whatever offer sheet Allen receives in NBA free agency, it would still be worth their while for other teams to pursue the young center. After moving to the Cavs from the Nets in the blockbuster deal involving James Harden, Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Jarrett Allen has a message for the team that just traded him pic.twitter.com/nKuGtJYvhQ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 23, 2021

Throughout his four-year career in the league, he has shot at 61% from the field and has a tremendous upside in his potential. Signing him now could prove a steal for most teams, which is why he will receive so much interest, with his value likely only going one way in the coming years.

