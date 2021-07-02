NBA Free Agency: 5 shooters the LA Lakers can target in the 2021 offseason

The LA Lakers were knocked out by the Phoenix Suns in round 1 of the NBA Playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers were unlucky with injury concerns for both Anthony Davis and LeBron James when it mattered the most. They still have two of the biggest superstars in the league and will be one of the favorites for the NBA championship next season.

The LA Lakers do not have a lot of cap space and will need to get rid of some contracts in order to make space. However, that is not expected to be a problem, with multiple players linked to moves away in the past few weeks. In this article, we look at five free agents that the LA Lakers can sign in the coming offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers: 4 impending free agents likeliest to return next season (via @sell_dalton) https://t.co/QtmCcvaxaY — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) June 11, 2021

2021 NBA offseason: 5 Players the LA Lakers can sign

Apart from injury concerns, the LA Lakers were also hurt due to average performances from role players and secondary shooters. Dennis Schroder has been inconsistent while the likes of Kyle Kuzma and KCP might also be headed on their way in the coming offseason. This will allow the LA Lakers to look into signing multiple shooters who could benefit the roster.

30 year-old Reggie Bullock could be an adept inclusion for the LA Lakers’ roster especially if they decide to do away with Dennis Schroder. Bullock is a versatile defender and a decent three-point shooter who produced 10.9 points per game as a starter for the New York Knicks.

Reggie Bullock at the buzzer, revenge for Dwane Casey back in Toronto pic.twitter.com/uc4XRiqru4 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2018

The LA Lakers needed perimeter defenders and struggled against three-point shooters consistently throughout the season. Reggie Bullock is a potential role player that the LA Lakers can acquire on the cheap. He shot at more than 41% from the three-point zone despite having more than six attempts per game and is a secondary role player that the LA Lakers can benefit from.

Spencer Dinwiddie had an injury-ravaged season and is reportedly looking to move back to Los Angeles, the city that he grew up in. Dinwiddie had a breakout 2019-20 NBA season in which he averaged more than 20 points with 6.8 assists. A potential move in the coming offseason appears to have only one downfall, the fact that Dinwiddie is not a good three-point shooter.

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Regardless, now 27, he still has some of his best years left and can emerge as a prolific secondary scorer for the LA Lakers. Dinwiddie also has the capability to step up in place of Dennis Schroder, and is another cheaper option that the LA Lakers should look into.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar