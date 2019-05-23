NBA Free Agency: Assessing Jimmy Butler's most likely destinations

Jimmy Butler is expected to test his value in free agency this summer

Jimmy Butler joined the Philadelphia 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in November, and the All-Star made a positive impact during his six months with the team. During the regular season, Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game and the 29-year-old was also Philadelphia's most impressive performer during the postseason.

Yet, Butler is expected to opt out of the final year of his existing contract this summer, and the former Chicago man has repeatedly stated his desire to sign a max deal. Due to this, Butler's future in Philadelphia is not assured, and here we will look at his most likely summer landing spots.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Jimmy Butler was the Sixers' best performer during the playoffs

After enduring five consecutive losing seasons, the Brooklyn Nets made huge strides forward during the 18/19 campaign. The Nets opened the season with an 8-15 record, although its young roster soon put together an unlikely run to secure a first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Nets were eliminated by the Sixers in the first round, yet Brian Lewis of the NY Post believes that they are major contenders to sign Butler this summer:

The feeling around the NBA is the Nets will have a very real chance to pry four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler away from Philadelphia.

Finally having the cash and cachet to get looks from the top free agents this July, Nets general manager Sean Marks is expected to be in the hunt for both Durant and Kyrie Irving. But Butler isn’t just a fall-back plan; he’s a two-way star league sources said the Nets have a real shot at landing.

Butler appears to be a more realistic free agency target for the Nets than Kyrie Irving, and he may be motivated by the prospect of leading his own team.

