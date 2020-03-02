NBA Free Agency: Dion Waiters set for a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers

Dion Waiters signed with the Miami Heat back in 2016

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to have a workout with the Dion Waiters on Monday. After being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies this season, the guard is a free agent and will be hoping to sign with the Lakers. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the LA-based franchise will conduct a workout with Waiters today.

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday, sources tell me and @wojespn. Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists in Cleveland, OKC and Miami. LAL opened up a roster spot by waiving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2020

LeBron James and co. are currently top of the Western Conference and hold a six-game buffer over the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The franchise has a record of 46-13 and will host the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks in their next two games before playing the Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Led by Frank Vogel, the team has been in desperate need of a guard to take some workload off King James and has been hunting all season long for one. They waived off Troy Daniels despite him being one of the best shooters in the team. It's a good deal for both the parties as Daniels can get some game time while opening up a spot on the roster for the Lakers to sign a guard.

Waiters appeared in three games for the Miami Heat this season while averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting over 47% from beyond the arc. Rajon Rondo is having a horrendous season for the franchise and that's why the Lakers are keen on signing the former Heat guard. Darren Collison was also in talks to sign with the team but has decided to stay retired.