NBA Free Agency: Joe Harris wants to sign extension with Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris is an elite shooter from beyond the arc

The Brooklyn Nets have a few expiring contracts this offseason, the most notable of which is that of sharpshooter forward Joe Harris. The 2019 3-Point Contest Champion has averaged a career-high 13.8 points per game so far this season. On being asked about his future, Harris was quick to assert that he wanted to come back and play with the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season.

"Definitely! Why wouldn't you? Obviously those are guys who I've gotten close with now that I've been with them this past year. They're obviously incredible players. You see what they're able to do when they are healthy and playing. I don't think there's anybody in the NBA who wouldn't want to play with those guys." [H/T: New York Post]

Brooklyn Nets' salary woes

Joe Harris is indeed a valuable player for the Nets and would be an impeccable option off the bench for Brooklyn next season. Harris has accrued 11.8 points per game and shot at an accuracy of 42.6% from beyond the arc during his four seasons in New York. However, it remains to be seen whether both parties can reach an agreement.

The Nets could have nearly $132 million in committed salaries next season including team options which certainly does not leave a lot of financial room for the franchise to work with. At the same time, a player of Harris' ilk is bound to have a lot of suitors come free agency, given the dearth of quality players out of contract in the summer.