NBA Free Agency: Kawhi Leonard's Most Likely Free Agent Destinations

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
94   //    05 Apr 2019, 05:34 IST

Kawhi Leonard's future with the Toronto Raptors is in doubt
Kawhi Leonard's future with the Toronto Raptors is in doubt

Entering the 17/18 season, Kawhi Leonard was expected to be among the leading MVP candidates. However, Leonard's season was overshadowed by injuries and a public fallout with his longtime San Antonio Spurs team.

Over the course of the regular season, Leonard played just nine times, and despite being cleared for the playoffs by Spurs medical staff, Leonard failed to feature. After seeking the opinion of his own doctors, Leonard opted to sit out of San Antonio's first-round defeat, making it an easy decision for the Spurs to trade him to the Toronto Raptors.

Since landing in Toronto, Leonard has returned to form and fitness, averaging 26.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. However, despite a successful season, Leonard's contract will expire later this summer and he has offered no hints on his future plans.

Nevertheless, Leonard's services are set to be in high demand, and here are his three most likely free agency destinations.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles-- Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles-- Lakers v Chicago Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers initially wanted to sign Leonard last summer, however, Gregg Popovich reportedly refused to even engage in talks with San Antonio's longtime rivals. Despite the setback, the Lakers willingly stepped away, hoping that their patience would pay off the following summer.

Leonard's temperament and playing style appear to make him a good fit alongside LeBron James, and with his addition, the Lakers would undoubtedly become an instant contender.

However, Leonard is believed to only be a backup option for LA, as the franchise has all eyes on completing a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis. Evidently, the Lakers only have the cap room to sign one All-Star, and even if the Lakers were to miss out on Anthony, Leonard may have already signed with a rival team.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
