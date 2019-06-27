NBA Free Agency: Kemba Walker set to join the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $141 million contract

Kemba Walker looks set to leave the Hornets in order to join the Boston Celtics

What's the rumor?

Heading into free agency, Kemba Walker has attracted interest from teams including the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the 29-year-old is set to join the Boston Celtics.

In case you didn't know...

Walker has spent his entire career with the Hornets, and the 2018-19 season was the best of his career. Walker played in all 82 regular season games, averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Walker's performances earned him his first start in the annual All-Star Game, and the point guard was also named to the All-NBA Third Team.

The heart of the matter

According to Wojnarowski, sources are reporting that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to get Walker on-board in free agency.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan is apparently unwilling to empty the coffers for an extension to Walker's contract, and if that is true it would bring their eight-year association to an end. Sources have further reported that the Celtics are going to offer a four-year, $141 million contract to Walker, which the latter is expected to accept.

Walker had expressed his desire to remain with the Hornets this summer, although it appears that the Charlotte franchise has failed to offer him anywhere near the super-max contract that he is eligible to receive. Due to this, Walker seems ready to leave for a contending team, and the All-Star point guard would be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Kyrie Irving.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 pm. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

It would be interesting to see whether Walker does indeed ink a deal with the Celtics after all his time with the Hornets.