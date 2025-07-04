NBA Free Agency: Lakers, Warriors among 5 teams predicted to show interest in Bradley Beal as buyout candidate

Bradley Beal’s future is set to be one of the biggest stories of this summer, with teams like the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors predicted to express interest in the guard. The three-time All-Star was a topic of much debate ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline last season.
The Suns were looking to move Beal for upgrades that could help salvage their season. But his no-trade clause made it impossible for Phoenix to operate. Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that if Beal follows in Damian Lillard’s footsteps and becomes a free agent this summer, he will be coveted by many.
The Miami Heat, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and others have been named as possible destinations for the 32-year-old guard. Let’s take a look at five teams that could make a go at Bradley Beal if the Suns buy him out.
5 teams are predicted to show interest in Bradley Beal in case of a buyout with Phoenix Suns
1) LA Lakers
After signing Deandre Ayton, the Lakers have plugged the hole in their center position. Now, they find themselves needing depth for their backcourt. The team has Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as starters, but it still needs a quality guard who can come off the bench and lead its second unit.
A role that would be perfect for Bradley Beal, who came off the bench for large stretches last season. Acquiring Beal will fit the team’s win-now timeline and will be a total win if it can get him on a veteran minimum deal.
2) Golden State Warriors
The Warriors added Jimmy Butler to the mix, but their roster is still far from being ready to compete. Steph Curry’s hamstring injury in the playoffs last year exposed Golden State’s lack of guard depth. Brandin Podziemski lifted a heavier load but could only do so much to make up for Curry’s absence.
Adding Beal to the lineup will give the team a much-needed third option. Furthermore, Steph Curry’s gravity is likely to have a positive impact on Beal’s production, making Golden State the ideal fit.
3) Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard and extended the rest of his contract for the next five years. While this helped them save on cap space and sign Myles Turner, the team needs to sign a guard to replace Lillard.
As a guard who can space the floor and execute pick-and-rolls with efficiency, Beal would be a fantastic fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
4) Miami Heat
The Miami Heat were heavily linked to Bradley Beal before he joined the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2023-24 season. Now that his time in Phoenix hasn’t worked out, Miami could provide the three-time All-Star a way out. The Heat traded Jimmy Butler last season and now find themselves in need of a shot-creator.
Beal could easily plug that hole while forming a formidable backcourt duo with Tyler Herro. Moreover, he would also be a good fit next to the team’s star center, Bam Adebayo.
5) LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have built quite a roster around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, but they still need to address the team’s lack of quality in the backcourt. While Harden does a great job at playmaking and shot creation, the same can’t be said about Kris Dunn, who is of more use on the defensive end.
Owing to the Clippers’ lack of guard quality, they could be interested in signing Bradley Beal. However, LA can only afford to do so if the Suns buy out Beal’s contract.
