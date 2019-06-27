NBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Lakers interested in signing Patrick Beverley

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 16 // 27 Jun 2019, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Patrick Beverley head to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency?

What's the rumor?

Patrick Beverley is set to hit free agency later this week, and ESPN's Tim MacMahon is reporting that the veteran is attracting interest from a number of teams - including the Los Angeles Lakers.

In case you didn't know...

Beverley joined the LA Clippers back in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. Beverley has been a regular starter during his two seasons with the team, and during the 2018-19 season, he played 78 times, averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

MacMahon has stated that Beverley is supposedly on the lookout for a three-year deal worth around $40+ million. While several teams - including the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls - seem to be keeping an eye on Beverley, the one with the highest interest might be the Lakers.

Beverley earned just over $5 million during the 2018-19 season, and it is easy to see why he wants a bigger deal this summer. The 30-year-old is among the NBA's biggest overachievers; few individuals in the league offer the same level of commitment and hustle as Beverley.

With respect to a move to the Lakers, Beverley would slot in seamlessly alongside LeBron James, although the franchise may be hesitant to commit to a four-year deal. Ultimately, the Lakers may only be willing to offer Beverley a two-year $20 million deal, but the NBA journeyman might still be swayed by the opportunity to challenge for a championship.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 pm. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

The Lakers' current senior point guard (Rajon Rondo) is expected to walk in free agency.