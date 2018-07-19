Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA Free Agency: Marcus Smart signs a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Boston Celtics

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
News
51   //    19 Jul 2018, 20:54 IST

Marcus Smart and James Young Introduced as Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart and Danny Ainge

What's the story?

As reported by Yahoo's Shams Charania, Marcus Smart has agreed to a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics had extended him a qualifying offer before the free agency window opened, and they were able to constructively work with the 6th pick from the 2014 draft class and reach the aforementioned deal.

Did you know?

Ever since drafting Smart with the 6th overall pick in 2014, the Celtics have made the playoffs every year, and improved their record on a season-by-season basis as they went from 40 wins in 2014-15 to 55 wins in 2017-18.

The heart of the matter

Amid the helter-skelter start to free agency, Smart and the Celtics camp deliberated over a long-term deal. Celtics GM Danny Ainge has always maintained his love for Smart's tough-nosed style of play, and it was generally looked upon as a matter of time before the two parties reached an agreement over the terms of Smart's contract.

What's next?

The Celtics will have tough decisions on their hands to make in the next few years. They have a boatload of young talent all on their rookie deals, including Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

For now, they have secured the core of their roster squarely in place for the 2018-19 season. Smart is likely to continue to be the backup point guard, what with All-Star Kyrie Irving slated to make a comeback by the start of training camp in September.

Author's take

'Cobra', as Marcus Smart is called in the Celtics' locker room, is one of the most valuable hustle guys in the entire league. Never afraid to mix it up, Smart combines playmaking ability and defensive expertise in a manner that few other guards in the league are capable of doing.

It is safe to say that he is the best defensive point guard in the league right now, and he has shown the ability to switch onto players much bigger than him in the post and defend adequately. His only downside is his tendency to take bad shots early in the shot clock, and he has been a below-average 3-point shooter for all of his 4 years in the league.

Every team needs players like him in order to succeed - players unafraid to take the last shot, make defensive plays and able to switch onto perimeter threats on the other team whenever needed. He fits neatly into coach Brad Stevens' long-term plans, and is well worth the $13 million annual salary that he will command over the next 4 years.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Marcus Smart NBA Players
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
NBA Free Agency: Smart to re-sign with the Celtics,...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 best free agents left after Day 5
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Young Restricted Free Agents To Look...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: An 8-Step Beginner's Guide 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
Toronto Raptors 99-110 Boston Celtics - 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Players the New York Knicks should...
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics 78-96 Toronto Raptors: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: The 5 Best Defenses of the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Boston Celtics Franchise History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us