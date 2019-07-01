NBA Free Agency Rumors: Isaiah Thomas in talks to sign with the Washington Wizards

Isaiah Thomas failed to make an impact during his season-spell with the Denver Nuggets

What's the rumor?

After an underwhelming spell with the Denver Nuggets, Isaiah Thomas is looking for a new team. The former All-Star has stated his intention to become 'the steal of free agency', and The Athletic's David Aldridge is reporting that the Washington Wizards are exploring a potential deal.

Wizards losing Satoransky, but are talking with veteran PG Isaiah Thomas and hoping there’s a fit there, per source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 1, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Thomas was drafted as the 60th pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2011 draft. Despite his small frame, Thomas became a regular starter for the Kings and his subsequent spell with the Boston Celtics established his status as one of the NBA's best point guards. During his time in Boston, Thomas was named as an All-Star twice and averaged 28.9 points during the 16-17 season.

However, after suffering a serious hip injury, the Celtics traded the point guard to the Cavs, and Thomas has been unable to make an impact during further spells with the Lakers and Nuggets.

The heart of the matter

Isaiah Thomas is desperate to rebuild his career following two injury-ravaged seasons, and joining the Wizards on a one-year deal could be a good fit. With John Wall expected to miss the entire season, Thomas would see plenty of time on the court, and the Wizards fanbase already rates Thomas highly after the point guard destroyed the team during the 2017 postseason.

Thomas may have to take the league minimum, although as seen with Derrick Rose yesterday, taking a smaller deal now could lead to a substantial deal in 12 months time.

What's next?

A host of free agents were taken off the market during opening night, although the likes of Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Kimmy Butler remain available.

In terms of Thomas' own future, he could attract further interest if teams strike out on their primary targets.