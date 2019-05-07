×
NBA Free Agency: 3 Best Landing Spots For Kemba Walker This Summer

Tristan Elliott
15   //    07 May 2019, 03:18 IST

Kemba Walker is expected to exit the Charlotte Hornets in free agency
Following another dismal season, the Charlotte Hornets once again missed out on the playoffs. Despite the form of Kemba Walker and a lack of competition in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets could only muster a 39-43 record, which saw the team finish 9th.

Unlike other strugglers around the NBA, the Hornets do not have the cap space to make a major splash this summer, and Walker has been continually linked with a move away from the team that he has been with since 2012.

Walker is entering free agency following the best season of his career, and if he opts to leave Charlotte, there will be no shortage of interest in a man that averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. So, ahead of his impending free-agency, here are three potential destinations for Kemba Walker.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build a team around Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build a team around Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016. The team finished the 18/19 season with a 33-49 record, however, the potential All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has managed to instil excitement in the Mavericks' fanbase.

Nevertheless, Porzingis is coming off an injury-hit couple of seasons, and the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki has also created a huge hole in the roster. The strength of the Western Conference also makes Dallas' route to the playoffs a tough one.

Evidently, the Mavericks may need more quality to compete next season, and the team has the cap space to add someone like Walker. The potential trio of Doncic, Porzingis, and Walker looks exceedingly promising, and with other major free agents unlikely to consider Dallas as a destination, the Mavericks are likely to go all-in on the Hornets point guard.

