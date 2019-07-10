NBA Free Agency: Top 5 free agents still available in the league

Kenneth Faried is still available on the free agency market

It's Day 10 of the 2019 NBA Free Agency and most of the top tier free agents have already decided where they are going to ply their trade next season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces to move to the Brooklyn Nets next season.

One of the most awaited decisions, that of Kawhi Leonard's free agency, was decided as well when he announced that he will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers for the foreseeable future.

D'Angelo Russell signed with the Golden State Warriors in a sign and trade, whilst DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green both joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Kemba Walker is now with the Boston Celtics and Jimmy Butler has also joined the Miami Heat in a sign and trade deal.

This free agency has shattered the whole NBA landscape and is still not come to an end with a lot of potentially good role-playing roster additions still available on the free agency market. Here are the top 5 players that are yet to be picked up by any team.

#5 Iman Shumpert (Unrestricted Free Agent):

Iman Shumpert is still available

Iman Shumpert had a really good start to the 2018-19 NBA season with the Sacramento Kings and was averaging a healthy 9.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals and also made a huge 40.6% of his attempts from beyond the 3 point line.

He was even playing defense a lot better, matching up with players at different positions and was able to take on bigger players, displaying his versatility on the defensive end. He was putting up a great show so that he could become relevant again in a league that needs players who can shoot the 3 well and defend multiple positions.

But it started going from good to bad when he was traded by the Kings to the Houston Rockets, as they were looking to mount a challenge against the Golden State Warriors for the NBA title. He shot under 30% for the Rockets and became an inconsistent player, which kept him out of rotations for a long time.

Still, there are teams that have seen what he is capable of, a player who can defend a variety of spots well enough and can shoot at a good percentage from beyond the arc, a player that will be handy when the time comes in the rotation.

Best fits: Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets

