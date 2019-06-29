NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Teams with the highest cap space

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 146 // 29 Jun 2019, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A number of teams around the NBA are keen to sign Kevin Durant

NBA Free Agency will begin tomorrow, and while every team would cherish signing a superstar such as Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, cap-space will prove to be a barrier for most of the league.

The salary cap has continued to climb in recent seasons and is projected at a record $109 million for the 19-20 season. But, player salaries have followed an upward trend, and while NBA teams have a combined $500 million available in cap space, the majority of this figure is dominated by a handful of teams. So, ahead of free agency, here are the five teams with the most projected cap space.

#5 Indiana Pacers - Projected Cap Space - $34.1 million

The Pacers will be looking to build a competitive team around Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans, Kyle O'Quinn, Wesley Matthews, and Thaddeus Young will all hit free agency tomorrow, and it is believed that the Pacers are willing to let a majority of those names walk.

Bringing back Bogdanovic is the Pacers' main concern, and while Young may also return, Indiana is set to have around $34 million available in cap space. The organisation won't be in the mix to sign the top free agents, although Indiana will be aggressive when it comes to recruiting a new point guard.

#4 Sacramento Kings - Projected Cap Space - $44.1 million

Despite failing to qualify for the playoffs, the Sacramento Kings enjoyed an impressive 18-19 season

The Sacramento Kings were projected to have up to $66 million available in cap space, although this figure has been reduced in recent days as the Kings and Harrison Barnes are nearing an agreement on a 4-year, $88 million contract.

Nevertheless, the Kings will still have upwards of $40 million to spend on new recruits, with the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein and Yogi Ferrell likely to leave. Just like with the Pacers, the Kings won't be in contention to sign the summer's most in-demand FAs, although the team will be confident of picking up a few young players that can help build on the progress made during the 18-19 season.

1 / 4 NEXT