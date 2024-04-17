NBA Free Agents 2024: Top 10 players set to hit the market ft. Klay Thompson

It's never too early to look at NBA free agents and the upcoming summer of transactions. The 2024 NBA free agents class has some big names. There are solid veterans looking for another place to contribute at the end of their career. There are also young rising stars looking to get paid on their second contract.

Let’s take a look at the top available NBA free agents in 2024. Here are 10 names to look out for, including Klay Thompson, who may be looking for a new home after a dismal end to the Golden State Warriors season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top ten 2024 NBA Free Agents

No. 10 Klay Thompson

Thompson will be one of the most discussed NBA free agents after he shut up critics with a hot shooting end to the season.

He made the most of his usage when returned to the starting lineup. However, it all came to a crashing halt, as he went 0-for-10 in the play-in loss to the Kings. It could be his final game in a Warriors jersey.

No. 9 D’Angelo Russell

Russell increased his shooting and handling skills this season. He hit a career high 41.7 percent from the 3-point range this season. If he has a solid playoff run, Russell could opt out of his player option and find suitors for his point guard and shooting services.

No. 8 James Harden

Harden showed that he still has game. He will be a free agent and could end up in LA with the Clippers if they have a deep playoff run. He could also take less to stay in LA after demanding a move there during this season.

No. 7 - MIles Bridges

The Hornets took a chance on Bridges, who played well with his second chance. He averaged 21.5 ppg and 7.1 rpg and still has the athleticism to contribute at a high level in the NBA.

No. 6 DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan led the Bulls and took over after Zach LaVine went down. DeRozan continues to be one of the best shooters and clutch players in the league. He scored 22.7 ppg this season.

No. 5 Pascal Siakam

The Pacers took a risk and got Siakam on an expiring deal. He's a versatile big who will be in high demand as not many at his size can rebound, shoot and defend like he can. The Pacers made the playoffs and may try to bring Siakam back after a successful season.

No. 4 OG Anunoby

Anunoby saw his stock shoot up after being traded to the Knicks. He helped spur the Knicks to the No. 2 seed in the East. He also showed his worth as the Knicks struggled without him. He averaged 15.3 ppg this season and is a solid free agent if he declines his $19.9 million player option.

No. 3 Paul George

George has a $48.7 million player option. He will likely opt out to be a free agent after another solid season and some of the best health of his career.

He showed off his two-way talent once again this season. The Clippers will likely drop the bag for him, as they open their new arena and will want to keep their NBA free agents.

No. 2 LeBron James

James may be old but he's still playing at an MVP level. He's showing time and time again that he can still contribute on an elite level.

He also played the most games of his Lakers career this season. James will have to decline his $51.4 million player option. Reports say that he likely will and pursue a short-term deal or pursue a deal with a team that drafts his son Bronny James.

No. 1 Tyrese Maxey

Maxey will be the most prized NBA free agents. The Sixers are unlikely to let him go.

Maxey has a $6.2 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent next summer. That means Philly has the right to match any offer Maxey receives. He will likely get a max offer, and the Sixers have a ton of cap room to match any offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback