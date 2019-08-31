NBA Free Agents: 3 teams that could sign Jamal Crawford for the 2019-20 season

Jamal Crawford spent the 2018-19 season with the Phoenix Suns but has yet to find a new team

Jamal Crawford made his NBA debut back in 2000, and the Washington native has gone on to enjoy an epic career. Over the past two decades, Crawford has enjoyed spells with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns. Crawford has also taken home three Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2010, 2014, and 2016 - and sits seventh on the all-time list for most three's.

Crawford is quickly closing in on his 40th birthday but has stated his desire to play on for at least one more season. Crawford spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, and while playing less than 20 minutes per game, the veteran still managed to put up good numbers, averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Evidently, the free agent could still contribute as a reserve, and here we will take a look at three teams that Crawford could join this season.

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Crawford spent the 17-18 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves face a tough task to reach the playoffs this season, although the team will be at least competitive. With Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves have plenty of offensive punch in its starting lineup, however, the reserve unit is lacking proven scorers.

Crawford is familiar with much of the current roster after spending the 17-18 season in Minnesota. During his year with the Wolves, Crawford averaged 10.3 points per game, while also winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Ultimately, Minnesota has one of the worst benches in the NBA, and the addition of Crawford would give the Wolves some genuine quality and experience.

