NBA Free Agents: The best small forwards still available on the open market

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 23 Sep 2019, 21:34 IST

Corey Brewer is among the veteran wings that are still available on the open market

The 2019-20 NBA season is just one month away, and the majority of the NBA's best talent was snapped up within the first week of free agency. However, a number of notable names remain without teams ahead of the new campaign, and several teams still have open roster spots.

The need for quality wings in the NBA is now more apparent than ever before, and with the new season quickly approaching, here we will take a look at the best 3 small forwards available on the open market.

#3 Luol Deng

Luol Deng appeared just 22 times for the Minnesota Timberwolves

The 2018-19 season was supposed to serve as somewhat of a career resurgence for Luol Deng after the former All-Star was finally waived by the Los Angeles following his much-publicized exodus. And, his decision to join the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be a great move as it reunited him with his former Chicago teammates in Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, and Taj Gibson.

However, Deng only appeared four times over the first half of the regular season as head coach Tom Thibodeau was reluctant to field his former Chicago star. Deng eventually found a regular spot in the rotation after Thibodeau departed and the 34-year-old was starting to hit form around the All-Star break. However, Deng's season soon ended due to injuries, and he finished the campaign averaging 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over 22 appearances.

Based on ability alone, Deng could play for at least another season, and the 2-time All-Star remains an excellent defensive wing. Nevertheless, teams may be reluctant to make a move due to doubts over his fitness, and Deng may have to wait until the season is well underway until he is offered a route back in the NBA.

