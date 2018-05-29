NBA: The future of the Boston Celtics looks bright

Despite losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs for the second straight season, the future of the Boston Celtics looks bright.

Glenn Kaplan ANALYST Feature 29 May 2018, 08:41 IST 23 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Boston Celtics' season ended in bitter disappointment at home in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The final score of that game was 87-79, and LeBron James is going to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals as a result of it.

The Boston Celtics' season ended at home for the second consecutive season in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers, but there is more optimism in Boston this season than there was last season.

No one expected the Celtics to make a deep playoff run after losing Gordon Hayward in the first quarter in the first game of the regular season due to a gruesome leg injury, and no one expected them to do so after Kyrie Irving injured his knee late in the season. Irving will be back in his normal role next season and he will be the top option on the team's roster.

Because of this, players like Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown emerged into stars. Will Rozier's playoff emergence allow the Celtics to keep him, or will they use him as a trade asset in order to get another player?

I expect Jayson Tatum to be a starter next season. He played like he was the Rookie of the Year and much more in the NBA playoffs. Tatum will play small forward and Gordon Hayward will be the shooting guard. If someone had to go to the bench, I think it should be Jaylen Brown, but I think he will be starting and Marcus Morris will be moved to the bench.

Boston could trade Gordon Hayward, but I don't see them doing that, especially since the reason why Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics is to be with Brad Stevens, his former college coach at Butler.

The Celtics should be favored to win the Eastern Conference next season. They are well-coached by Brad Stevens and he was one of the main reasons why they made a deep playoff run this year and last. He is one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Boston went 10-1 at home and 1-7 on the road during the 2018 playoffs. They finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 55-27 record. It is very possible that if they are healthy next season, they could win 65 games.

Marcus Smart is a free agent for Boston, but they need to re-sign him. He is a key player off the bench and a very good defender.

The Celtics starting five next season will most likely be: (C) Al Horford, (PF/SF) Jaylen Brown, (SF) Jayson Tatum, (SG) Gordon Hayward and (PG) Kyrie Irving. Off the bench will most likely be: (PF) Marcus Morris, (PG) Marcus Smart, (PG) Terry Rozier, (PF) Semi Ojeleye and (C) Aron Baynes.

Boston still have a good amount of draft picks in the next couple of years. They could use them as trade assets and acquire another star. Their future looks bright and they could win multiple championships within the next five seasons.