NBA Games Today (23rd October 2019): Schedule Today and Where to Watch

Damian Lillard and Co. will take on the Denver Nuggets in their season opener

The 2019-20 NBA season finally kickstarted and opening night did not disappoint. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet starred with 34 points each at the Toronto Raptors picked up an overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The battle of Los Angeles was one to savor as well. The Clippers came back from an 11-point deficit to overcome the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard was in his elements as well as he dropped 30 points on the night.

The first night of NBA action has left us wanting for more and here's the basketball action coming your way on Wednesday:

NBA Schedule Today - 23rd October, Wednesday

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC (7:00 PM ET) Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic - Amway Center, Orlando, FL (7:00 PM ET) Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers - Bankers Life FieldHouse, Indianapolis, IN (7:00 PM ET) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL (7:30 PM ET) Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - Well Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA (7:30 PM ET) Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (7:30 PM ET) Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX (8:30 PM ET) New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs - AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX (8:30 PM ET) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT (9:00 PM ET) Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ (10:00 PM ET) Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland, OR (10:00 PM ET)

Where to Watch Today’s NBA Games?

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets (7:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports Chicago, FOX Sports Southeast Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic (7:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports Ohio, FOX Sports Florida Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers (7:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Indiana Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat (7:30 PM ET) - FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Sun Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 PM ET) - ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets (7:30 PM ET) - FOX Sports North, YES Network Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks (8:30 PM ET) - NBA Sports Washington, FOX Sports Southwest New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs (8:30 PM ET) - MSG Network, KENS Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz (9:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports Oklahoma, AT&T Sportsnet Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns (10:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports California, FOX Sports Arizona Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers (10:00 PM ET) - ESPN, NBC Sports Northwest

Players to watch out for

Joel Embiid has a point to prove this season

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

We all remember how Joel Embiid broke down and showcased his emotions after a heart-wrenching 7-game loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. For someone as stubborn as him, you can assume that he will be looking to go all the way in the 2019-20 NBA season. Having averaged 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds last season only, you can expect him to dominate from day 1, this time around.

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Lack of postseason experience played its part in the second round ousting of the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last time around. However, Denver Nuggets simply cannot hide behind that notion this time around and it will be Nikola Jokic's responsibility to lead this side to a string of great results. Easily the best passing big man in the league, Jokic's distribution and the ability to still average 20 points a game is what binds this Nuggets team together.

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

It's simply impossible to remove the memory of Damian Lillard knocking down that game-winning trey that literally forced Oklahoma City Thunder into a rebuild. However, it's not that difficult to recall just how easily the Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals either. Damian Lillard was at the helm of it all and despite the big additions in offseason, it's Lillard whose output will decide Portland's fate on any given day.

