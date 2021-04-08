NBA games today - April 8th, 2021 | Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers and Miami Heat vs LA Lakers to headline a thrilling night of action

In what will be a blockbuster night of action, we take a look at the most exciting NBA games today for fans to look forward to. Six of the Western Conference's top seven sides are in action, while there is a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.

With less than a third of regular-season games left to play, teams are continuously jostling for a higher position. These high-profile encounters could be a precursor to playoff matchups. Let's take a look at the NBA games today that fans can enjoy.

NBA Games Today - April 8th

Fans are being treated to an array of elite basketball talent on Thursday night. Stay tuned to TNT for a live double-header or stream all NBA games today with an NBA League Pass.

LA Lakers vs. Miami Heat - 7:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST)

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler

In the first enticing matchup of NBA games today, the Miami Heat will be hoping to do a season double on the LA Lakers as revenge for LeBron and co. ruining their championship hopes last year.

James will still be unavailable for the reigning champions, though Andre Drummond is expected back. Heat star Bam Adebayo and the Lakers' Drummond will have an enticing battle down low, while Victor Oladipo will face off against Dennis Schroder in the backcourt.

Expect a feisty matchup between two stifling defenses that rank inside the NBA's top-five for efficiency.

Where to watch? TNT, Spectrum Sportsnet

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks - 9 PM ET (6:30 AM IST)

Jrue Holiday has been electric recently for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Two of the league's hottest offenses face off in what should be a high-scoring affair in Dallas. The Mavs have won their last five, impressively knocking off the Jazz, Knicks and Celtics in that time.

However, the Bucks have had one of the NBA's most potent offenses over the last 10 matchups. Mike Budenholzer's side will be looking to bounce back after their one-point loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Milwaukee have conceded over 120 points in their last two fixtures. Luka Doncic could stuff the box score for the Mavericks - particularly if Giannis Antetokounmpo is still sidelined.

Where to watch? Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southwest

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers - 10 PM ET (7:30 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker with teammates Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

In probably the most enticing matchup of NBA games today, the Western Conference's second and third-seeded teams face off, as both the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns look to extend their fine form.

There will be exciting matchups across the court with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looking to contain the electric Devin Booker.

Both teams rank inside the league's 10 best offenses and defenses. Fans can therefore expect a cagey affair and possibly a precursor to a playoff semifinal series.

Where to watch? TNT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - 10 PM ET (7:30 AM IST)

Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and Robert Covington.

Fans are spoilt for choice and will be looking to tune into both the Clippers-Suns matchup and this tie between the Jazz and Trail Blazers. Portland are rapidly working their way up the Western Conference and will pose an almighty test for the Utah Jazz' stiff defense.

"That's the difference between a finisher, and someone who's an assassin. Dame comes from the assassin cloth." @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/D6cTmoPNfX — Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 6, 2021

Damian Lillard is scoring 29+ points a night on 44% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the returns of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic could help propel the Trail Blazers into the West's top-four. The Jazz are still the best team in the NBA, though, and hold a frightening 22-2 record on home court.

Where to watch? NBC Sports Northwest, AT&T Sportsnet