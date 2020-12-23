NBA Games Today: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

The 2020-21 NBA season has officially commenced and fans around the world are as excited as ever.

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis in one of the 13 NBA games today. Both teams will begin their 2020-21 campaign with this fixture.

The rivalry between these two Eastern Conference teams dates back to the '90s, back when Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller got into a fight with New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

The rivalry became one of the most bitter ones in league history as fans of both teams were unwelcoming to the opposition players.

The #Pacers kick off the 2020-21 season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Knicks.

Although the rivalry has no meaning now, fans always feel the emotions in an NBA game.

The New York Knicks are clear underdogs in this matchup and the Indiana Pacers should cruise to a victory. Several players have reported injuries and we might see this game with incomplete rosters.

NBA Games Today: Team News

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are one of the most struggling franchises in the NBA. The team is trying to start fresh, having hired a new front office and a new head coach in Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process. Despite making a few roster changes, they are still doubtful to land a playoff spot.

Austin Rivers has suffered a groin injury and has been ruled out of their encounter today, while Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith are stated as "questionable".

Omari Spellman was reported to have a sore right knee and is going to sit out this game as well.

Injured: Austin Rivers, Omari Spellman

Doubtful: Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith

Suspended: None

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a rough 2020 postseason. After being an incredible team in the regular season restart, they were unfortunately swept in the first round by eventual finalists Miami Heat.

The Pacers have reported quite a lot of injuries as well. Three players from their lineup have been ruled out of the game today, while T.J. Warren is questionable due to a right foot injury.

Myles Turner was deemed doubtful due to an illness as well, but his name wasn't mentioned in the injury report.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Pacers SF/PF T.J. Warren (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Knicks. C Myles Turner (illness/head) is not on the injury report.

Injured: Brain Bowen II, Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb

Doubtful: T.J. Warren, Myles Turner

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers tip-off?

United States: December 23, 2020 - 7 PM ET

India: December 24, 2020 - 5:30 AM IST

Where and how to watch

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

United States: Fox Sports Indiana and MSG (Local TV) + 93.5/107.5 The Fan, ESPN NY 98.7 (Radio)

India: Not Available (as of now)

Worldwide: NBA League Pass

