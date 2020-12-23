The NBA Games Today feature an exciting Eastern Conference matchup featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards. As the curtain is raised for this game, the stakes are different for both teams. The Sixers are hoping to become legitimate title contenders, while the Washington Wizards are looking to see if they can get back to the postseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers are led by All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The duo have been the subject of trade talks during the offseason because of their team’s poor showing in last season’s playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have retooled their roster with a trade that brought in 2017 MVP, Russell Westbrook.

NBA Games Today: Team News

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers hired Doc Rivers as the new head coach after the team’s underwhelming 2019-20 campaign under Brett Brown.

Questions remain about Ben Simmons and when he will finally showcase a jump shot, something he has constantly avoided like the plague. This game should offer a quick preview of Simmons’ mindset regarding the perimeter shot.

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

As for Joel Embiid, the concerns about his health and conditioning will remain until he gets through an entire season without missing significant time on the court. When he’s healthy and motivated, there are very few players in the league who are better.

Once the Philadelphia 76ers take the court, we’ll soon see how much influence Rivers has on his stars.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook reunited with his former coach, Scott Brooks, when the Washington Wizards traded for the 9-time NBA All-Star. The explosive guard will likely be the most-watched player on the court tonight.

Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards the past two seasons after former backcourt mate John Wall was sidelined with injuries during that time. Beal’s chemistry with Westbrook, or the lack of it, will be in full display from the get-go.

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura is out for three weeks with a severe case of conjunctivitis, causing blurred vision and light sensitivity.

Injured: Rui Hachimura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards commence?

USA: 23rd December 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 24th December 2020, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards?

The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, or watch it via their live stream page and on the MyTeams app. International viewers can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.

