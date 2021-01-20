NBA games today TV schedule - January 19, 2021

MLK Day is one of the busiest days in the NBA. A total of 18 teams faced off on MLK Day in what were 9 thrilling matchups. Tonight, the league will only see two Western Conference matchups, the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans go up against the Utah Jazz. Both the games will tip-off at the same time except the New Orleans Pelicans-Utah Jazz game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

It's fair to say that Utah Jazz aren't getting the credit they deserve. Right now, they are 9-4 to start the season, sitting at the 3rd position in the Western Conference. The 2-headed monster duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have dominated so far. The fact that both these star players signed max contracts this offseason, gives them further impetus to do well for the franchise and give their all.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-6 in the season, a position most fans didn't expect them to be in. GM Sam Presti has slowly disbanded the entire roster for a host of future draft picks. Pundits all around the world were confident that OKC Thunder wouldn't be able to win games, but to everyone's surprise, the young squad has upset a lot of teams.

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are playing to land a decent playoff spot in the tough and competitive Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets are underwhelmingly 6-7 to begin the season after the loss of Jerami Grant and the subsequent dip in their defense.

While the New Orleans Pelicans are showing off their new young squad of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball and are hoping to get a rhythm going so that they can win enough games to enter the NBA playoffs.

Thunder Hits the Road to the Rockies



✍️ | @OUHealth Game Day Report — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 19, 2021

NBA Key Matchups: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous Alexander vs Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

Two guards from Kentucky will face off tonight in what will be a enthralling battle in Denver. Everyone got a sense of what Jamal Murray was capable of during the 2020 NBA Playoffs and a lot of the Oklahoma City Thunder's efforts will be utilised in stopping him. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been leading the team to victory averaging nearly 22 points per game. It will be a showdown between these two players and who gets the better of the matchup could determine the fate of the game.

NBA Key Matchups: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram vs Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

The two stars will face each other tonight and this is where the match could be decided. Both the players are excellent offensively and have shown growth in their defense, expect the two to guard each other tonight. Mitchell and Ingram are both young stars looking to take their team to a victory and are likely to drop big numbers tonight.

