NBA Games Today - TV Schedule | January 21, 2021

Get ready for some entralling NBA action coming your way today with 3 very exciting matchups to turn your normal evening into a fun-filled affair.

Tonight, the league will feature three matchups, each featuring a team from the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference. First, the defending champs, the LA Lakers, take on the surging Milwaukee Bucks. The game will feature two MVP candidates in LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo going mano o mano for supremacy.

Next, the struggling New Orleans Pelicans go head to head with the red hot Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell's team will enter the contest on a massive six-game winning streak and will aim to keep the run going by beating the Zion Williamson led Pelicans in back-to-back games.

Later in the night, it will be the New York Knicks battling with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Both teams are coming off great wins that emboided the philosophy of teamwork.

The New York Knicks had one of their better performances recently as they defeated their Eastern conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and co. have been very impressive in their last 2 matches, defeating the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Here is the NBA TV schedule for Thursday, January 21, 2021.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

When: January 21, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Friday 5:30 AM IST)

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How to Watch on Television: National coverage will be available on the TNT Network and regionally on Spectrum SportsNet

How to Live Stream: Watch the game on NBA League Pass

Spread: Lakers (-1.5) Bucks (+1.5)

Money Line: Lakers (-111) Bucks (-105)

Over/Under: 228.5

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

When: January 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET (Friday 8:30 AM IST)

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

How to Watch on Television: National coverage will be available on the TNT Network and regionally on Fox Sports New Orleans

How to Live Stream: Watch the game on NBA League Pass

Spread: Pelican (+6.5) Jazz (-6.5)

Money Line: Pelican (+200) Jazz (-278)

Over/Under: 219

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

When: January 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET (Friday 8:30 AM IST)

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

How to Watch on Television: Local coverage will be available on MSG Network and NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

How to Live Stream: Watch the game on NBA League Pass

Spread: Knicks (+4.5) Warriors (-4.5)

Money Line: Knicks (+195) Warriors (-235)

Over/Under: 216

when you know you know https://t.co/QPDzFuM2iI pic.twitter.com/mmk5Lp7TzE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2021

NBA Key Matchups: LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

It will be a clash of the heavyweights as two of the most dominant players in the game today battle for the win in this much-anticipated matchup. LeBron James continues to defy his age and is playing some stellar basketball in his 18th season. Giannis Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly come into the game with a plan to steal James' thunder and register a big win against the reigning NBA champions.

NBA Key Matchups: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram vs Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz shoots as Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram #of the New Orleans Pelicans defend

The stage is set for a rematch between two of the hottest point guards in the league. Brandon Ingram will have to come in with a purpose in this game to stop the red hot Donovan Mitchell — a task easier said than done. Mitchell is on the verge of leading the Utah Jazz to their seventh straight win. You do not want to miss this game.

NBA Key Matchups: New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

Elfrid Payton vs Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors points to a teammate after he made a basket against the New York Knicks

Elfrid Payton and the New York Knicks are going to have their hands full as they attempt to contain the greatest sharpshooter in league history when the Warriors roll out with their floor general in Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry is averaging an impressive 28.1 points off 44% shooting from the floor. If the former regular season MVP can get into his rhythm, it's hard to see how New York Knicks come out of this match with a win.