NBA Games Today - TV Schedule | January 20, 2021

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with action-packed games that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Tonight, the NBA action will feature ten thrilling matchups (Wizards-Hornets has been postponed), starting with the best show in the game: the Brooklyn Nets, featuring their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving in the starting five, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All eyes will be on the big three, as fans from around the world will be glued to their screens to see how Irving plays in this highly anticipated NBA matchup.

At the same time, NBA fans can expect some fireworks display, as the Dallas Mavericks dynamic duo of Lucas Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis take on the impressive Domantas Sabonis and the Indian Pacers.

Doncic will need to come out all guns blazing in this game to stand a chance against an Indiana Pacers unit that has proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Both these games can be watched on the NBA league pass.

However, one of the major highlights of tonight's NBA games will be the matchup between the two top contenders in the East - the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It is not yet clear which players could suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA game. Nevertheless, international viewers can catch all the action from this game via the NBA league pass.

Later in the night, the Sacramento Kings will lock horns with the red-hot LA Clippers. The LA Clippers, led by a resurgent Paul George. will be on the hunt for their fifth straight win.

Around the same time, the Memphis Grizzlies will roll into the Moda Center to take on the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers.

The Memphis Grizzlies have found their rhythm in the 2020-21 NBA recently and have since been tearing up the competition. They will aim to take their winning streak to six NBA games with a win tonight.

Here is the full NBA TV schedule for Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

When: January 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

How to Watch on Television: Yes Network and Fox Sports Ohio

Spread: Nets (-10) Cavaliers (+10)

Money Line: Nets (-526) Cavaliers (+385)

Over/Under: 220.5.

"My commitment has always to bringing something special to Brooklyn." - @KyrieIrving — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 19, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

When: January 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch on Television: Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Indiana

Spread: Mavericks (-1) Pacers (+1)

Money Line: Mavericks (-116) Pacers (+100)

Over/Under: 218.5.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

When: January 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How to Watch on Television: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spread: Celtics (+5) 76ers (-5)

Money Line: Celtics (+175) 76ers (-213)

Over/Under: 220.5.

Kemba is back and ready to make a statement ☘️



Rep 8 this season ➡️ https://t.co/BGC78zlNAZ pic.twitter.com/fVGfnpy7Ii — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2021

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers

When: January 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch on Television: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Portland

Spread: Kings (+10) Clippers (-10)

Money Line: Kings (+435) Clippers (-625)

Over/Under: 231.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

When: January 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

How to Watch on Television: NBC Sports Northwest and Fox Sports Southeast - Memphis

Spread: Grizzlies (+1) Trail Blazers (-1)

Money Line: Grizzlies (-105) Trail Blazers (-111)

Over/Under: 223.

Congrats to @Dame_Lillard of the @trailblazers for moving up to 17th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/LUjCiysJlp — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021

Here is the schedule for the rest of the NBA games tonight:

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks (7:30 PM ET, 6:00 AM IST).

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors (7:30 PM ET, 6:00 AM IST).

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves (8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST).

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets (9:30 PM ET, 8:00 AM IST).

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors (10:00 PM ET, 8:30 AM IST).

NBA Key Matchups: Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) vs Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

This exciting NBA matchup will feature Kyrie Irving's return to the hardwood against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The battle in the point position should be an interesting duel between two of the best point guards in the league. Collin Sexton has been lighting it up this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Kyrie Irving has been looking to make his return to the big stage.

Nevertheless, Sexton and Darius Garland have been listed as questionable for this game, and the Cavs could instead feature Yogi Ferrell. No matter who shows up from the Cavalier's end, they will have their hands full containing a determined Kyrie Irving who will undoubtedly aim to make his presence felt in his comeback.

NBA Key Matchups: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) vs Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks (right)

Advertisement

This game has all the makings of an epic showdown between Luka Doncic and Malcolm Brogdon.

Doncic could be hungry to get the Dallas Mavericks back to winning ways with a big win in this matchup. He has been playing phenomenal basketball and is looking primed to have an MVP-caliber season.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are enjoying remarkable success this campaign, and a big part of that has been Malcolm Brogdon's stellar play. Brogdon is leading the Indiana Pacers with 22.2 points per game to go with 7.5 assists.

The battle between the two guards could go deep into the fourth quarter in what could be a close affair.

NBA Key Matchups: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Daniel Theis/Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) vs Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Joel Embiid (#21)of the Philadelphia 76er

It will be interesting to see how the Boston Celtics frontline matchs up against Joel Embiid, one of the best centers in the competition at the moment.

Joel Embiid has been tearing through the competition this season and could be eager to seek revenge on the Boston Celtics for their win in the 2020 playoffs, where the Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the first round.

The center could use every trick in his arsenal to one-up the Boston Celtics and set the tone for the rest of the season.