Who is the NBA's highest paid player for the 2020-21 season?

There are five individuals vying to be the highest paid player in the NBA including Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and John Wall. All five players are set to be among the NBA's highest paid players for the 2020-21 season with earnings of more than $40 million to be paid by their respective teams.

Three of the five highest paid have earned NBA MVP honors at least once while the other two are perennial All-Stars. But who is currently the NBA’s highest paid player?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the NBA highest paid player this season

The Golden State Warriors will be paying Stephen Curry $43 million for the 2020-21 season, part of the five-year, $201 million extension he signed in 2017. Next year, he is set to earn $45.7 million.

He is eligible to sign a three-year, $155.7 million extension that will keep him with the Warriors until the 2024-25 season but he has to put pen on paper before the season starts on Dec. 22.

Steph Curry on potentially signing a contract extension with the Warriors: "We have conversations. Everything's on the table right now ... it's a matter of just letting things play out like they should." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 7, 2020

The Warriors would be foolish not to offer Stephen Curry an extension. ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down how an extension will look like for Curry and the Warriors.

According to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, the two-time NBA MVP could earn more if he declines a potential offer from the Warriors and waits ‘til the end of his current deal.

“Curry could wait until next offseason and sign a four-year extension, which caps out at $215.3 million and takes him to age 38. Per the collective bargaining agreement, he wouldn’t be eligible for a maximum extension that extends past 2024-25 because of the obscure ‘Over 38’ rule in the CBA. So waiting until next year gets him the most money he can make for as long as he can make it.”

Stephen Curry should be among the NBA's highest paid players regardless. He was also the league’s highest paid player last season at $40.2 million.

Stephen Curry is one of ten NBA players set to earn at least $35 million this season

Stephen Curry isn’t the only Golden State Warriors player earning big bucks this season. His Splash Brother Klay Thompson will be among the NBA’s highest paid players (no. 10 at $35.3 million) even though he won’t be playing a single minute this season. The All-Star guard suffered an Achilles injury during the offseason and will be out of action for another year.

Here are the 10 Highest Paid NBA Players for the 2020-2021 season:

1. Stephen Curry, $43,006,362

2. Chris Paul, $41,358,814 (Tied for 2nd)

3. Russell Westbrook, $41,358,814 (Tied for 2nd)

4. James Harden, $41,254,920 (Tied for 3rd)

5. John Wall, $41,254,920 (Tied for 3rd)

6. LeBron James, $39,219,566

7. Kevin Durant, $39,058,950

8. Blake Griffin, $36,810,996

9. Paul George, $35,450,412

10. Klay Thompson, $35,361,360