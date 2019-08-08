NBA History: 5 greatest duos in the league since 2000

One of the most lethal one-two punch ever put together across the NBA.

The league has always been a breeding ground for elite duos of championship calibre.

Kawhi luring PG to the Clippers and LeBron teaming up with AD for the purple-n-gold headlined an off-season that saw the NBA landscape shift to “superstar duos”. With basketball fanatics obsessing over the seismic changes to multiple franchises, most front-offices made sure to land a superstar couple if nothing else this past July.

With the recent upsurge of superstar duos in the league, it is only fitting that we take a quick look at some of the most explosive partnerships in recent time. On that note, here's a list of the five best duos produced by the NBA this century so far.

#5 LeBron James & Kyrie Irving

Both were 1st overall picks in their respective draft classes.

Since Cavs' No. 1 draft pick in Irving came a year too late to "The Decision", LeBron had to wait three seasons to collaborate with this young phenom back in Cleveland.

Although Kyrie's 2014-15 playoff campaign was marred by injuries, he more than made up for it when he helped LeBron and the Cavs come back from a 3-1 deficit in the historic 2016 NBA Finals. Uncle Drew and King James became the first teammates to ever record 40+ point games together in NBA Finals history as they lifted the 52-year long Championship curse for the city of Cleveland.

It is debatable that Irving couldn't truly blossom as a 'leader' under Bron, and which was probably one of the prominent reasons(to some extent) leading up to his shock departure in 2017.

Nevertheless, this duo achieved what nobody in the history of the game had been able to pull off. And even though it was just one title in three years, the 2016 Finals still remain etched in the memories of all NBA fans worldwide for more reasons than one.

