NBA History: 5 Greatest LeBron James performances in the 2010s

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 05:52 IST SHARE

LeBron James has produced a number of memorable performance over the decade

LeBron James will turn 35 later this month, and while he is still undoubtedly the NBA's biggest draw, he also remains among the best players on the planet. Playing alongside fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, James has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game as the Los Angeles Lakers have made an excellent 22-3 start to the 2019-20 season - and with James still leading a contending Laker team at the age of 34, it is the perfect time to reflect upon LeBron's past decade in the league.

LeBron started the decade as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, although he left the franchise in 2010 to create a Big 3 in Miami. However, after returning winning two championships with the Heat, LeBron returned to the Cavs in 2014 - and helped the team to win a first title during the 2015-16 season. LeBron left on much better terms when he headed to the Lakers in 2018, and as we approach 2020, here we will take a look at his greatest performances from the past decade.

#5 Nov 18, 2018 vs Miami Heat - 2018-19 Regular Season

LeBron picked up his first win against the Heat upon his return with the Lakers (Picture - Slam)

After leaving the Miami Heat in 2014, James had failed to beat his old team during his second spell with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the superstar snapped a seven-game losing streak as he put in a vintage performance during his first return to Miami as a Laker.

After suffering a surprise defeat to the Orlando Magic the night before, LeBron got the Lakers' playoff push back on track as he dropped 51-points on his former team. James needed just 31 shots to reach the total, and he sealed his first 50+ point for the Lakers with just 17 seconds left as he drained a huge step-back three.

While not as important as some of the other games on this list, the performance proved that James meant business in Los Angeles, and it remains his best performance in a Laker jersey to date.

1 / 3 NEXT