NBA History: 5 greatest playmakers of the 21st century

The NBA is the best and most competitive basketball league in the world. It is no surprise, therefore, that the greatest players of the sport have played in the American league. There have been infinite conversations and debates about the greatest players and scorers of the 21st century, but not much discourse about who are the greatest playmakers of the present century.

NBA's 5 greatest playmakers of the 21st century

Without playmakers, any scorer is incomplete. Without a great playmaker, teams cannot ideate or strategize a championship campaign. In this list, we will mention the 5 greatest playmakers of the 21st century.

#5 LeBron James

LeBron James in the Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

LeBron James is the best NBA player of the 21st century. His sheer presence on the court is reason enough for rivals to shiver with fear. A young LeBron rushing to the paint at full speed was akin to the Abrams M1A2 tank approaching enemy bunkers. The way James pierced, still pierces, opponents' defense makes him a destructive god.

LeBron James says he’s more playmaker than scorer, but he’s about to pass Michael Jordan.



As James closes in on Jordan’s scoring mark, NBA players who defended both reveal who they’d pick with the game on the line. https://t.co/gDgd4LHJSk pic.twitter.com/Q7Y6TiquhY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 14, 2019

He is, simply put, unstoppable as he drives to the bucket. Once in the restricted area, James can finish with a dunk or spectacular layups. But as he has gotten older, his speed and power have deteriorated and so have his scoring abilities.

To remain relevant and a threat in recent NBA seasons, LeBron has turned into a playmaker. His game IQ, space creation, and ball rotation have improved. He regularly creates influential plays and leads his team in assists. For these reasons, LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best playmakers in the NBA of the 21st century.

#4 Jason Kidd

If Dirk Nowitzki was one of the most threatening scorers from 2007 to 2011, Jason Kidd was one of the most threatening playmakers in the NBA at the same time. Kidd made Nowitzki's life easier with his skills.

Jason, in the Mavs championship season, averaged 2.2 turnovers and 8.2 assists a game. He took every team he ever played for to the playoffs. He wasn't just an incredible regular season player either, Kidd has lodged brilliant playoffs performances throughout his career.

Jason Kidd on Latvia visit with Kristaps Porzingis: ‘He’s in a good place, physically and mentally’ https://t.co/pTsc32EYVb — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 23, 2021

Take the 2000-2001 NBA postseason, for example. Kidd averaged 13.3 assists, three turnovers and two steals per game. Undoubtedly one of the top five most noteworthy playmakers of this century.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury