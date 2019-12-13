NBA History: 5 Greatest point guards in the last decade

Two of the most elite point guards to grace the sport

Over the years, we have seen the NBA move away from the domination of big men inside the paint to small ball, with quick ball movement facilitated by smaller sized, nimble-footed players who can score from anywhere on the court.

At the heart of this revolution, have been point guards who've come to occupy more and more importance with their ability to stretch the floor, facilitate distribution, and be the first line of defense. Point guards, in essence, run the show in the modern game.

Some of the players we're going to look at now have revolutionized the NBA or been at the heart of multiple championship-winning dynasties. Without further ado, let us have a look at the five greatest point guards of the 2010s.

#5 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving drained the shot that eventually secured Cleveland's first NBA Championship

The first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving is the first name that pops in the mind when you speak of handles. Perhaps the best guard in the league when it comes to driving to the rim, we've seen Irving break quite a few ankles with his quick dribbles and crossovers.

A potential scoring threat from anywhere on the court, Kyrie meshed with LeBron James and Kevin Love to form a dynasty at the Cleveland Cavaliers and managed to reach three consecutive NBA Finals before eventually asking for a trade. You cannot talk about Irving without talking about THAT trey he drained over Steph Curry to give the Cavs what would eventually turn out to be the title-securing lead in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game but is, however, out with injury. Irving's had his fair share of trouble with teammates, especially given how his stay in Boston came to end. Nevertheless, whenever he's there on the court, you put the ball in his hands.

