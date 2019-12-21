NBA History: 5 Greatest power forwards of the 2010s

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

Despite the NBA's shift towards small ball resulting in increased responsibilities on the shoulders of point guards, power forwards have still had a major role to play in the league.

Power forwards essentially have a dual role to play on the court; they are responsible for rebounding on a consistent basis and also putting the ball through the hoop, be it from the paint, mid-range or beyond the arc.

In the last decade, there have been plenty of high-caliber power forwards who have lit up the NBA with their dynamic skillset. Here we take a look at the five greatest power forwards of the 2010s:

#5 Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh was drafted with the fourth overall pick of the 2003 draft by the Toronto Raptors, where he went on to enjoy some success.

He was named an All-Star five times in seven seasons and led the Raptors to their first-ever division title in 2007.

Following another couple of successful seasons, Bosh decided to team up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, forming the Big Three that dominated the NBA in subsequent years.

Bosh played a huge role in Miami's back-to-back championship victories, grabbing a huge offensive rebound and then feeding Ray Allen for his famous game-tying three in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

He was denied a third ring by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals following which his career took a turn for the worse. Issues with blood clots forced him onto the sidelines and he could never make a return to the court.

Bosh had his no. 1 jersey retired by the Miami Heat on March 26 this year.

#4 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki was at the heart of one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history, leading the Dallas Mavericks past the all-conquering Miami Heat in 2011.

Nowitzki averaged a whopping 26.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in that series and was named Finals MVP for his efforts. That cemented his legacy as the greatest European player of all time and also one of the most lethal power forwards the NBA has ever seen.

Nowitzki, over the course of his 21-year career, led the Mavericks to 15 playoff appearances, including six in the last decade.

He set a plethora of records over the course of his career, becoming the first-ever player to feature for a single NBA franchise for 21 seasons. He is also the first European to be named the league MVP and the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history.

At the time of his retirement at the end of the 2018/19 season, Nowitzki had racked up 31,560 points, 11,489 rebounds, and 3,651 assists.

