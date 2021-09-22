NBA History: 5 guards with the most dunks in the 21st century 

Very few guards in the NBA have the kind of size or athleticism to consistently pull off in-game dunks. Most guards, if not all, have the responsibility to create scoring opportunities from the perimeter. But with the game evolving, there are plenty of players that play at either the 1 or 2 and consistently look to attack the rim.

That wasn't the case before. Since the dunk stats were recorded in 1996, only one guard has managed to break into the 20 of the all-time dunk leaders list. Meanwhile, only two guards have recorded 1000 career dunks.

The top five guards with the most dunks are all inactive. On that note, let's see who the five guards with the most dunks in the 21st century are.

#5 Jerry Stackhouse - 628 dunks

Jerry Stackhouse dunks the ball during an NBA game.

The 1995 NBA Draft's #3 pick, Jerry Stackhouse, has the fifth-most dunks by a guard in NBA history. Stackhouse played in the NBA for 18 years. He represented eight teams during his playing career. Listed at 6'6" with elite acrobatic qualities, Stackhouse managed to rack up 628 career dunks.

Stackhouse was was quite efficient with his finishing at the rim. He completed 95% of his dunk attempts, missing just 33 of them. He has also participated in several slam dunk contests. Stackhouse ranks 66th on the all-time leaders list for dunks since 1996.

#4 Jason Richardson - 669 dunks

Jason Richardson dunks the ball.

Jason Richardson was drafted 5th overall in the 2001 Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played 14 years in the league for five different teams. Richardson is one of the few guards renowned for his dunking ability. He was the second player in NBA history after Michael Jordan to win two back-to-back slam dunk contests.

In total, the former Warriors shooting guard had 669 career dunks. Richardson converted 89% of his dunk attempts. He ranks 59th overall in most dunks made by a player since 1996.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee