NBA History: 5 Players with the most NBA Playoffs wins ever

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 240 // 24 Jul 2019, 09:12 IST

LeBron & Duncan have some memorable clashes down the stretch with the title on the line.

After a gruelling 82-game long regular season draws to a close, the playoffs put to test the talent of the very best in the league en route to winning a championship. Conquering the postseason and coming out victorious on the other side is truly a feat that demands respect.

The following piece sheds some much-deserved appreciation on the select few who, along the lengths of their careers, accomplished the turbulent playoff waves over and over again.

When their team's season was on the line, they stepped up to the pedestal and exhibited nerves of steel on a nightly basis.

Basically, Playoffs are where legends are built and to exhibit elite decision making under pressure is what makes them ultimate champions. On that note, let's take a look at the five players who managed to record the most playoff wins before hanging their boots.

#5 Kareem Abdul Jabbar - 154

Kareem Abdul Jabbar is NBA's All-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.

It might be unsettling for some basketball fanatics to see Kareem appear so early on this list. For someone who graced the postseason right from his rookie year(1968-69) up until his final season (1988-89) in the league, piling up 154 playoff wins seems like a brutal understatement.

Along his illustrious playoff resume, Kareem's basketball expertise bagged him six NBA titles headlined by two Finals MVPs in 1971 and 1985.

Famous for his unguardable skyhook, Kareem appeared in 237(5th most on the all-time list) postseason games. His mammoth stack of 5,762 playoff points is the third most on NBA's All-Time playoff points list.

He has the second most field-goals(2356) made in the playoffs ever at a conversion rate of 53.3% - that being the fourth best FG% in the NBA playoffs ever.

