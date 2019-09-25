NBA History: 5 Players with the most triple-doubles in their rookie year

Nathan Paul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 // 25 Sep 2019, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Simmons recorded several triple double en route to the Rookie of the Year award in 2019

On paper, the triple-double is the most glamourous stat-line a basketball player can have. It indicates that a player has made a significant impact on three different aspects of the game. In today's NBA, a triple-double would generally consist of a player having ten or more points, rebounds, and assists. There are also rare occasions where triple-doubles have been recorded with steal or blocks in place of points, rebounds, or assists.

In recent years, stars and veterans such as Russell Westbrook, who has averaged a triple-double for the last three seasons, and James Harden, who has recorded multiple 50-point triple-doubles, normally make headlines for their accomplishments. However, there are a few exceptional, dynamic rookies who have displayed the ability to record triple-doubles multiple times during their debut seasons.

These are the five players with the most triple-doubles in their rookie years.

#5 Alvan Adams – 5 triple-doubles

Alvan Adams

In the 1975-76 season, the Phoenix Suns used their fourth pick to draft Alvan Adams. While many assumed that the Suns had better options, the franchise took a chance with the tall and athletic 6'9 center.

What most people didn't realize was that Alvan Adams had all the tools to be a great all-round player. He had an excellent understanding of the game and vision which made him a great passer out of the center position, and he had the athleticism and speed to become a great scorer and rebounder.

What resulted was an amazing rookie season where Adams averaged 19 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, along with 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. With these numbers along with 5 triple-doubles during his first year, Adams was named the Rookie of the Year and was a part of the all-rookie first team. He also made the Western Conference all-star team in his very first year.

1 / 5 NEXT