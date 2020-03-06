NBA History: 5 rookies with the most 40-point games

The iconic image of Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points vs the New York Knicks.

The NBA draft season gets the league and fans excited about what lies ahead. There are successes and busts in the drafts and everyone tries to predict who will be what. Examining players coming out of colleges is fun and many try to foresee what lies ahead.

Sometimes rookies exceed expectations and go on to achieve great things in their first season itself. Other times, they require patience as they are still learning the trade. The likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, etc. were the ones who showcased what the hype was all about immediately.

Certain rookies are remembered for what they did once they were in the league. Having a great first season does not necessarily mean they will go on to have successful careers. However, there is a sense of satisfaction for teams when they know they have got their man.

Here, we look at the five rookies who had the most 40-point games in their first season itself.

#5 Rick Barry - 7

Rick Barry was drafted in 1965

San Francisco Warriors now called the Golden State Warriors drafted forward Rick Barry as the second overall pick in the 1965 NBA draft. Nicknamed the "Miami Greyhound" because of his remarkably quick instincts, Barry showcased his talent immediately in the league.

Barry averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his rookie season and won the Rookie of the Year Award while shooting nearly 44% from the field. The Warriors finished the season on a disappointing note as they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished with a 35-48 record.

The forward scored 40 plus points on seven occasions including against the likes of New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers. His best game of the season came against the Knicks where he dropped 57 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

