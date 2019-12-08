NBA History: 5 Shots that defined the last decade

Ray Allen's game-tying shot against the Spurs in 2013 is among the most memorable of the past decade

The decade is quickly drawing to a close and it is the perfect time to reflect on some of the most memorable NBA moments from the past 10 years.

The past decade has provided no shortage of highlights and exciting moments, and basketball fans have witnessed a number of unforgettable shots late in games that have altered the course of either a series or game.

So, with plenty to choose from, here we will take a look at five shots that have left a lasting impression and helped define the past decade.

#5 Dirk Nowitzki - Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals

Dirk Nowitzki completed Dallas' unlikely turnaround with a huge three (Picture - Washington Post)

Heading into the 2011 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were the clear favorites. Having finished the regular with a 58-24 record, the Heat had the advanced to the Finals having dropped just three games during series wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

The Dallas Mavericks had also impressed during the postseason, but Miami eased to victory in Game 1 of the Finals, and they also led 88-73 with just 7 minutes remaining in Game 2.

It appeared that the Heat were destined to win the title in LeBron James' first season in Miami, but the Mavs quickly put together a fourth-quarter run and a Dirk Nowitzki drive to the basket leveled the score at 90-90 with just one minute remaining.

The Heat missed the following attempt, and with just 30s econds on the clock, Nowitzki knocked down a huge three-pointer that put Dallas in the lead. The Mavs went on to pick up a crucial win, and the German was named Finals MVP as they defeated the Heat in six games.

