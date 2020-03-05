NBA History: 5 Teams with most consecutive games of 100+ points

Scoring over 100 points every game is a truly remarkable feat. There are teams that have done it for a couple of games and then faltered, and then there are teams that have done it for a consistent period of time.

The Houston Rockets scored over 100 points for 61 consecutive games and their streak came to an end during the 2016-17 season. The New Orleans Pelicans this season currently have an active streak of 40 games in which they have scored over a century of points.

Considering how tight the defenses have been in the past and how the referees don't give you calls, it speaks volumes of how good the team has been on the offensive side of the floor to score with such regularity.

That being said, we look at the five teams with the most consecutive games of 100 plus points in NBA history during the regular season.

#5 San Antonio Spurs - 80 games

Johnny Moore led the league in assists in 1982 for the Spurs

The streak of 80 games where the San Antonio Spurs scored over 100 points lasted from February 1983 to February 1984. Coached by Morris McHone, the Spurs missed out on the playoffs during the 1983-84 season. They finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

The streak started against the Seatle SuperSonics as the Spurs crashed to a 103-115 loss on the road during the 1982-83 season. The franchise finished that season with an appearance in the Western Conference Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

During the next season, the streak officially came to an end against the Lakers when they succumbed to 98-110 loss. It ended up being a disappointing season for the Spurs.

