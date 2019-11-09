NBA History: 6 Worst regular season win-loss records of all time

Richie Adubato's Mavericks feature on this list

In the 2018-19 NBA season, the New York Knicks finished with the worst win-loss record of 17-65. This tank-fest is what led to R.J. Barrett's arrival in New York as the #3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

On several occasions, we have seen teams struggle throughout the entire season because of various reasons and ultimately take home some of the worst win-loss records you will ever see.

Let us take a look at five worst regular season win-loss records of all-time.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers: 1972-73 (9-73)

The 76ers made a handful of infamous records that season. Image Credits: SI

Coming off a 30-52 season (1971-72) where they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise history, the 76ers lost their first 15 games of the 1972-73 season, before going on yet another 20-game losing streak.

They finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and failed to make it to the postseason for a second straight year. The Philadelphia media gave them the nickname "Nine and 73-ers" after their season ended.

In the 1973 NBA Draft, the 76ers would select Doug Collins with the first overall pick and end up improving from 9 wins to 25 wins in the 1973-74 season.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers: 2015-16 (10-72)

Joel Embiid missed his second straight season in the NBA due to injury

It is once again the 76ers on this list. This season is still fresh in a lot of people's mind and this is when the future All-Star Joel Embiid missed his second straight season due to injury. The 76ers team was loaded with youngsters who lacked experience and this was clearly visible in the way they performed on the court.

Rookie Jahlil Okafor led the team in scoring with 17.5 points per game over the season and was even awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award in December. He made it to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and his performance was the only positive in this otherwise disastrous season (10-72).

This was basically an underdog season for the Sixers and even the fans did not have much expectations of this team. However, a 10-72 record is still not something you would expect from a team that plays in the NBA.

