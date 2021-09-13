NBA History: Listing the only 3 players to win NBA MVP 3 years in a row

Nikola Jokic made history in the 2020-21 NBA season by winning the MVP award. Not only did he become the only Denver Nuggets player to win the accolade but also became the lowest-drafted player in the history of the game to win the regular season's most valuable player trophy.

Jokic's win has become a reminder of how unpredictable the league can be. As a matter of fact, Jokic's record breaking win reminded us of the critic written by Anton Ego in the animated film Ratatouille.

"In the past, I have made no secret of my disdain for Chef Gusteau's famous motto: Anyone can cook. But I realize, only now do I truly understand what he meant. Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere," he wrote.

Nikola Jokic, a Serbian, winning the NBA regular season MVP despite being the 41st overall pick reminds us that exceptional talent can be born anywhere in the world and will shine regardless of all the obstacles in their path.

Listing the only 3 players to win NBA MVP 3 years in a row

Nikola Jokic is like Peyton Manning, thinking two or three moves ahead and putting defenders exactly where he pleases.



Jokic must recreate his magnificent MVP magic to keep the Denver Nuggets afloat without co-star Jamal Murray (via @basketbllnews): https://t.co/bnskht4cuZ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 7, 2021

The Joker's MVP record is impressive and inspiring but it is in no way or manner the most impressive feat when it comes to being the best player in a given season. The Nuggets player has a long road ahead of him and he might even break more records and win more MVPs.

However, there are three individuals in the history of the NBA that have set a record that is more magical realism than pure reality.

Today, we list the only three players to win three consecutive MVP awards.

#1 Bill Russell

Bill Russell is one of the greates NBA centers of all-time

The kind of points averaged by scoring stars in the modern era of the NBA mimic the rebounds Bill Russell averaged in his career. Not the greatest scorer of his time, the 12-time All-Star led the league in rebounds in four different seasons. His dominance under the paint as a ball gatherer is highlighted by his career average of 22.5 rebounds per game.

Bill Russell won 11 rings during segregation https://t.co/a3LFNwJwP3 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 11, 2021

The Boston Celtics legend's tally of 11 championship rings is a record that will perhaps never be broken. He is widely considered to be not just one of the greatest centers but one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

An NBA Hall of Famer as a player and a coach, Bill Russell won five MVPs in his career, of which three were consecutive. His three consecutive wins in 1961, 1962 and 1963 was the first of its kind.

