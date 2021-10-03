NBA History: Listing the only 5 players to record at least 10 points and 10 assists in 10+ consecutive games in the 21st century 

Consistency is key to achieving success in the NBA. When players contribute to their team in multiple ways, it often results in wins. Several players over the years have produced at least ten points and ten assists in consecutive games in their NBA careers.

Only five of them have been able to do so for ten or more games in the 21st century. It goes to show how difficult it is to produce these kinds of stats regularly.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who have managed to achieve the feat of scoring at least ten points and ten assists in more than ten consecutive games in the 21st century.

#5 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after making a three-point shot

Many would have predicted Mr. Triple-Double, Russell Westbrook, to be on this list. The LA Lakers' newest star is one of the most consistent players in terms of his production.

The 2017 NBA MVP has recorded 11 straight games in his career, during which he has scored at least ten points and dished out ten assists. Russell Westbrook achieved the feat during the 2018-19 NBA season when he played for the OKC Thunder.

The streak started on January 22nd, 2019 and ended on February 14th. Westbrook's performance led his team to a win on nine occasions.

#4 James Harden

James Harden dribbles the ball during an NBA game in 2017.

James Harden frequently had to put in maximum effort individually during his time with the Houston Rockets. He ended up breaking a plethora of records in the process.

Harden was at the peak of his scoring prowess during that period but made sure he contributed with his playmaking as well, which often went unnoticed.

The 'Beard' managed to score at least ten points and ten assists in 12 consecutive games during the 2016-17 NBA season. The streak started on December 21st, 2016 and ended on January 11th, 2017. Harden led the Rockets to ten wins during that stretch.

